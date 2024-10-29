Who is Abhinav Arora? Viral ‘Bal Sant’ receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Abhinav Arora, the 10-year-old self-proclaimed 'Bal Sant Baba' received a death threat from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, his family claimed on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Abhinav's mother, Jyoti Arora said that her son has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much. Abhinav Arora, 10, has nearly a million followers on Instagram, where he describes himself as India's youngest spiritual orator.(Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)

"Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she said.

Abhinav Arora is a spiritual content creator from Delhi who claimed that his spiritual awakening began at the tender age of three.

Abhinav Arora reprimands religious guru Swami Rambhadracharya

Recently, Abhinav found himself amid a raging controversy after dancing during a religious procession. This act drew sharp criticism from revered Hindu spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya, who reprimanded him for displaying a lack of decorum.

This incident has sparked a massive row about Abhinav's spiritual authenticity and raised questions about his motivations behind the display of his devotion.

Who is Abhinav Arora?

At just 10 years old, Abhinav Arora has made a name for himself as a religious spiritual influencer, amassing over 9.5 lakh followers on Instagram. He shares engaging content that showcases his celebration of Hindu festivals, recitations of scriptures, and interactions with revered religious figures.

Honoured as India’s Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Abhinav is the son of entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora. Many affectionately refer to him as “Bal Sant,” and he identifies with Balram, worshipping Shree Krishna as his younger brother.

In a candid interview, Abhinav shared his experience in school, revealing that his classmates often kept their distance as he greeted everyone with “Radhe Radhe” or “Jai Shree Krishna.”

He also described his disciplined routine, waking at 3:30 a.m. to begin his spiritual practices, including ‘mala jaap’ (reading the rosary) and home pooja. By 6:30 a.m., he performs Tulsi Puja Parikrama and offers “Bhog” to Bal Gopal in his home, embodying a profound commitment to his faith.