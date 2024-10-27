Abhinav Arora, 10, slammed by Swami Rambhadracharya amid row over dance video: ‘Itna murkh ladka hai’

Abhinav Arora, a ten-year-old known as 'bal sant baba,' has recently found himself at the centre of controversy after displaying exuberant dancing at a religious event. The incident drew the ire of Hindu spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya, who publicly reprimanded the young boy for lacking decorum. The altercation has ignited a debate regarding Abhinav's spiritual authenticity and the implications of child prodigies seeking fame in the religious sphere. Swami Rambhadracharya slammed 10-year-old 'Bal Sant Baba' Abhinav Arora for his dance at an event. (Instagram)

(Also read: New exposé raises questions about 10-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora)

Swami Rambhadracharya's strong words

During a press interaction, Swami Rambhadracharya was asked for his thoughts on children preaching in a manner akin to saints. He expressed his discontent, stating, "Ye durbhagya hai (This is unfortunate)." The spiritual leader went further, labelling Abhinav a "foolish" boy. He remarked, "Itna murkh ladka hai wo. Wo kehta hai ki Krishna uske sath padhta hai... bhagwan kya uske sath padenge? Maine to Vrindavan mai bhi usko danta tha." (He is a foolish boy. He claims that Lord Krishna studies with him... Will God study with him? I had scolded him in Vrindavan too.)

Reportedly, at a recent religious gathering, Swami Rambhadracharya instructed Abhinav Arora to leave the stage. He stated, "Aap pehle neeche jao. Inko kaho neeche jaane ke liye. Maryada hain meri." (You go down first. Tell him to get down from the stage. It's my decorum.)

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions split

The video of this incident has gone viral, eliciting a spectrum of reactions online. While a segment of social media users condemned Abhinav's behaviour, others pointed fingers at his father, Tarun Raj Arora, accusing him of encouraging the young boy's antics for personal gain.

(Also read: Who is Abhinav Arora, the 9-year-old who went viral for crying in front of Ganpati Bappa?)

Who is Abhinav Arora

Abhinav Arora claims to have started his spiritual journey at just three years old, driven by his devotion to Hindu deities such as Shri Ram and Shri Krishna. With an Instagram following nearing a million, he has positioned himself as one of India's youngest spiritual orators. His posts frequently feature photos alongside political leaders, celebrities, and Bollywood stars, highlighting his expanding influence.

Despite his growing prominence, scepticism surrounds the veracity of his spiritual claims. Critics, including the YouTube channel ‘Only Desi,’ argue that his accomplishments may largely stem from the influence of his father, an entrepreneur and motivational speaker, raising questions about the authenticity of his spiritual narrative amidst a landscape often critical of child prodigies.