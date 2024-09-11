Who is Abhinav Arora, the 9-year-old who went viral for crying in front of Ganpati Bappa?

Recently, a video of a young child crying in front of a Ganpati idol went massively viral on social media. Dressed in an orange kurta and sitting on a river bank, the child was seen tearing up as he ‘fed’ laddoos to the Ganesha idol. “Jaldi aana (Come back quickly),” he was heard pleading - and when a priest came to pick up the Ganpati idol for immersion, the child became even more agitated. Abhinav Arora is a 9-year-old devotee of Shree Krishna from Delhi(Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)

The video was widely circulated on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, racking up millions of views. Many viewers were struck by the display of devotion and praised the child for his religiosity. Others wondered about his identity.

The child in the video is Abhinav Arora, who is no stranger to social media fame.

Here is what we know about Abhinav Arora:

Abhinav Arora is a 9-year-old spiritual content creator from Delhi.

Arora has over 9.3 lakh followers on Instagram, where he often shares pictures and videos that show him celebrating Hindu festivals, reading Hindu scriptures, and meeting religious gurus.

He was honoured as India’s Youngest Spiritual Orator honoured by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Abhinav Arora is the son of entrepreneur, author and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora.

Fondly called “Bal Sant” by some followers, he considers himself Balram and worships Shree Krishna as his younger brother.

In older interviews, the 9-year-old has revealed that he starts his day at 3.30 am. After waking up in Brahma muhurta, he does ‘mala jaap’ (reads the rosary). At 4 am, he does pooja at home. Then, at 6.30 am, he does the Tulsi Puja Parikrama and offers “Bhog” to the Bal Gopal in his home.

Arora attends a school in Delhi. He had revealed that earlier, his classmates did not like to sit with him as he greeted everyone with “Radhe Radhe” or “Jai Shree Krishna.”