Railways to run 250 special trains from today to cater to Diwali rush: Check list

Diwali 2024 special trains: As Diwali festivities began in India, the Western Railway (WR) announced the operation of 200 special trains for the Diwali and Chhath Puja festive season. More than 120 trains will run on Tuesday, October 29, the Indian Railways said. Eastern Railway announced that it is operating 50 special trains. (Gupreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Of these, around 40 trains will be managed by the Mumbai Division, including 22 trains specifically travelling to popular destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

According to the Indian Railways, these special train services complement the regular operations, with several extra coaches added to cater to festive rush and passenger demand.

"This is part of our commitment to meet the rising passenger demand during this vibrant time, as detailed in a recent press release from Vineet Abhishek," Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

"We are closely monitoring these additional services from both divisional and headquarters levels, coordinated by our senior officers, with daily real-time checks on train waitlists," he added.

50 extra trains to be run by Eastern Railways

The Eastern Railways on Monday announced that it is operating 50 special trains and providing 400 additional services during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Kaushik Mitra, the Eastern Railways PRO informed that Eastern Railway has increased the number of special trains from 33 to 50 this year.

"Eastern railway is running more trains this year than the last year for this festive season - Diwali and Chhath. Last year the number of special trains was 33, this year it has increased to 50," Mitra said.

Railways vigilant after Bandra stampede

After the tragic stampede incident at Mumbai's Bandra station, Indian Railways announced maximum staff deployment as well as safety protocols in critical high-traffic stations, such as Bandra Terminus, Surat, Udhna, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

Platform sales have been temporarily restricted at key Mumbai Division stations until November 8, 2024, including Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, and Surat.

This measure aims to control crowding and facilitate smooth movement within the station areas.

Crowd management in key railway stations

Vineet Abhishek emphasised that Western Railways has taken proactive steps to manage crowds efficiently at these stations.

At Bandra Terminus, a spacious 370 sq. m holding area, which can accommodate up to 600 passengers, has been established in the East circulating area. Designed with ample lighting, fans, water fountains, and toilets, this area is equipped with a public announcement system to keep travellers updated on train schedules.

By providing a designated space for waiting passengers, we enhance boarding efficiency and comfort. Similar holding areas are available at Udhna and Surat stations, along with an additional waiting area near Platform No. 4 at Surat Station.

"Moreover, we have stationed 50 licensed helpers in two shifts between Surat and Udhna to assist passengers. Clear information banners and stands displaying special train details are prominently placed around the stations. Our dedicated checking staff are available around the clock at all entry and exit points at Udhna," Abhishek added.

To accommodate the increased footfall during this festival season, extra ticket counters and ATVM machines have been installed and made operational at Bandra Terminus, Surat, and Udhna, with additional shifts at Vapi and Valsad stations.