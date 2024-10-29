Kerala fire: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident near Veerarkavu temple

Kerala fire: More than 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram in Kerala's Kasaragod late on Monday, news agency PTI reported citing police. It is suspected that the accident took place when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. (Photo for representational purpose only)

The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru. It is suspected that the accident took place when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. The accident occurred around midnight, the report added.

Top district administration officials, including the collector and the district police chief, have reached the spot.

Authorities are probing the cause of the fire, as local communities come together to support the victims and their families.

Local media reported that the condition of five persons admitted to the Kanhangad district hospital is very critical. Mathrubhumi reported that 33 persons were admitted to the district hospital. It added that 19 people were admitted to Aishal Hospital, Kanhangad, while 12 have been admitted to Arimala Hospital.

Forty people have been admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital, while an additional 11 have been taken to Nileshwar Taluk Hospital and five to Aster MIMS Hospital in Kannur. According to the district administration, more injured persons have also been admitted to hospitals in Mangaluru and to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram, Kannur.

According to Mathrubhumi, which quoted eyewitnesses, the incident took place during a fireworks display at the Moolamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam festival in Nileshwar, Kasaragod district, Kerala, when a misfired cracker struck a building storing explosives.

The resulting explosion ignited a large fire, injuring several bystanders, including women and children who had gathered nearby to watch the Theyyam performance.

Moving train catches fire in Haryana, few injured

In an unreated story, a fire broke out in a moving train near Rohtak, Haryana, on Monday evening following an explosion in firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger, officials said. A few passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The train was headed to Delhi from Jind via Sampla and Bahadurgarh. The fire broke out in a portion of the train and it was soon shrouded in smoke, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

Two to three passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident, he said. Forensic experts were called in to examine the spot and further investigation is underway, the officials said.