Huge firecracker explosion at Kerala temple festival caught on camera | Shocking video

Kerala cracker blast: Over 150 people were injured in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Kerala's Neeleswaram on Monday. 8 people are seriously injured. A mobile video of the accident has gone viral. Kerala: 150 people have been injured in the blast.

The viral video shows an apparent store of fireworks catching fire. After seconds, a massive explosion rocks the venue of the temple festival.

The police said the injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannu and Mangalore.

It is suspected that the accident occurred when a fireworks storage facility near the Veerarkavu Temple caught fire, PTI reported.

The accident occurred at around midnight.

Top district administration officials, including the collector and the district police chief, have reached the spot.

Mathrubhumi reported that 33 persons were admitted to the district hospital. It added that 19 people were admitted to Aishal Hospital, Kanhangad, while 12 have been admitted to Arimala Hospital.

Forty people have been admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital, while an additional 11 have been taken to Nileshwar Taluk Hospital and five to Aster MIMS Hospital in Kannur. Several others have been admitted to hospitals in Mangalore and the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram, Kannur.

Scores of people, including women and children, had gathered to watch the Theyyam performance.

In India, firecrackers are often used in religious festivals and weddings. Fatal accidents occur nearly every year. In 2018, a massive fire at a firecracker factory in New Delhi killed 17 workers. A year earlier, a blast killed 23 people while they were making firecrackers in a village in Madhya Pradesh.

With inputs from agencies