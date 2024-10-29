Video: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy involved in pile-up in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy met with an accident on Monday evening at the Vamanapuram Park junction in the Thiruvananthapuram district, reported news agency PTI. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy met with an accident on Monday evening in Thiruvananthapuram(PTI)

The accident took place while the chief minister was travelling back to Thiruvananthapuram from Kottayam, accompanied by five escort vehicles and an ambulance.

In a video of the collision, one of the vehicles escorting Pinarayi Vijayan can be seen trying to assist a scooter rider who was crossing the road and turning in another direction.

After one of the escort vehicles abruptly halted, the other vehicles behind it to hit each other from behind. The chief minister's car suffered minor damage but no one was injured in the accident, reported NDTV.

In the video, security personnel and medical staff are seen rushing out of the vehicles to assess the situation.

Police officials told PTI that CM Vijayan continued his journey to Thiruvananthapuram and no case was registered related to the accident.

The video which went viral on social media, incited several reactions, including calls to identify the two-wheeler rider who caused the accident, while others blamed the convoy for speeding.

Journalist Rahul Srinivas shared the video and said, “The only cause of this accident is over speeding and blatant violation of traffic rules.The double yellow striped line effectively means that it should be considered a road divider. No overtaking is allowed here.”

Another user, Amitabh Chaudhary, said, “The lady on scooter in blue dress took a sudden right, leading to the accident of vehicles of Kerala CM’s convoy, or was the driver of the escort car at fault and the cavalcade running at a speed above the prescribed limit in city?”