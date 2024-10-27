'If Salman Bhai gets killed…': UP man's warning for Lawrence Bishnoi | Video

In the latest development in the Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi controversy, a new viral video of a man, threatening to kill the gangster emerged online. The man claims to have 5000 shooters prepared to kill Bishnoi if something happens to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan

The man in the video is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh but his identity cannot be verified. However, in the video, he claims to be associated with a gang and says that Lawrence Bishnoi cannot escape death and he has shooters ready to kill him.

"Lawrence Bishnoi, you will be killed, you will be killed in jail. If you have 2000 shooters then I will send 5000 shooters to kill you. None of your shooters will be spared if something happens to Salman Bhai," the man can be heard saying in the video.

Earlier, a death threat was sent on a WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, in which ₹5 crore has been demanded from Bollywood actor Salman Khan to end enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi.

The sender, however, apologised for the threat when the Mumbai Traffic Police received another message from the same WhatsApp number that had sent the previous death threat to Salman Khan last week claiming that the message was sent by mistake.

Regarding the said investigation, the police traced the location of the person who sent the message to be in Jharkhand, and further investigation is currently underway.

Baba Siddique murder case and Lawrence Bishnoi

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, was shot dead on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra.

Soon after the killing, a person claiming to be gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member took responsibility for the murder. The killers also claimed that anyone close to actor Salman Khan will meet the same fate.