Kanpur woman's body found months after disappearance linked to gym trainer

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a woman was allegedly murdered and her body was retrieved from near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow. The body of the victim, who was a prominent businessman's wife, was found four months after she was allegedly killed. The Kanpur woman, the wife of a prominent businessman, went missing on June 24. (X)

On June 24, the woman had gone missing and a subsequent investigation had found that she was dead.

According to an NDTV report, the woman's gym trainer - Vimal Soni- has been arrested in connection with the case. During the interrogation, the gym trainer who operates in the Green Park area, confessed that he had buried the body of the businessman's wife in an area which comprises bungalows allotted to government officials.

The accused, who is a resident of Kanpur's Raipurwa locality, told the investigators officials about the spot from where the body was found after digging the ground.

Woman was upset about gym trainer's wedding

DCP (North Kanpur) Shravan Kumar Singh told the media that the woman was allegedly upset over the trainer's wedding getting finalised. On the day of the crime, she had come to the gym after 20 days and the duo had gone into the car to have a conversation.

An argument broke out between the two during which he punched the woman in the neck, following which she fainted. The trainer then murdered her and buried her body, NDTV further reported.

About the police investigation, Singh said it was difficult to trace the accused as he did not use a mobile phone after the crime.

He further added that teams were formed to investigate the matter and were sent to Pune, Agra and Punjab to look for the man. He added that they are yet to ascertain if he took the jewellery that the woman was wearing.

Legal action in the matter, registered at the Kotwali district police station, is being pursued after probing all possible angles in the case.