16,400 cold drink bill, dating scam uncovered in Ghaziabad

On October 21, a Delhi man was scammed after being invited for a date in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, where he ended up paying ₹16, 400 for a cold drink reported NDTV. A dating scam gang tried to extort a Delhi man by asking him to pay ₹ 16, 400 for a cold drink in Ghaziabad

The man was asked to meet at Kaushambi metro station via a WhatsApp message, after which him and a girl went to Tiger Cafe, located on the first floor of Kaushambi Hotel.

NDTV reported that the man felt suspicious of the location as the cafe did not have a signboard or online presence. As a precaution he shared his live location with a friend and sent him a message.

As he was about to leave his doubts were confirmed as he was handed a bill worth ₹16,400 for a glass of a cold drink, ordered by the girl. He protested against the high price but was forcibly stopped and asked to pay ₹50,000.

Since the man's friend was aware of the situation, he called the police, which led to them exposing a dating scam gang, involving five girls and three boys, reported NDTV.

All four girls allegedly are on dating apps and live in Delhi. They contact men and ask them out to Tiger Cafe where pay for overcharged food nd drinks. The men are then held hostage until they pay up whatever money the gang demands.

The man who was scammed was rescued by the police and an FIR was registered based on his complaint. The eight accused were arrested.

“Further action is being taken,” assured Swatantra Singh, ACP Indirapuram, reported NDTV.