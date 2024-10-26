Menu Explore
UP shocker: Man arrested for repeatedly raping 16-year-old daughter after wife's death

ByHT News Desk
Oct 26, 2024 02:15 PM IST

This week, the brave teenager mustered the courage to report the heinous crime to the police.

In a shocking case, a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped by her father on multiple occasions, reports news agency PTI citing police officials. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain, the victim's mother passed away a decade ago, leaving her vulnerable to the alleged abuse.

The accused father has been arrested, and further investigation is currently underway.(HT Photo)
The accused father has been arrested, and further investigation is currently underway.(HT Photo)

This week, the brave teenager mustered the courage to report the heinous crime to the police, detailing the horrific experiences she endured at the hands of her father. She revealed that whenever she protested or resisted, her father would brutally beat her. Despite her family members being informed about the incident, and the Panchayat issuing a warning to her father, the alleged abuse continued.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and the victim was sent for medical examination. The accused father has been arrested, and further investigation is currently underway, as confirmed by Superintendent Jain

This disturbing incident highlights the need for increased awareness and support for victims of child abuse.

Also read: Delhi woman shares horror story of Uber driver rape threat

Madhya Pradesh horror

In a separate incident, eight men were arrested in connection with a gang-rape in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa - five alleged rapists and three men who filmed the assault. The victims, a newlywed couple in their early 20s, reported the incident at Gurh police station. The police have taken the accused into custody.

The woman alleged that five men took turns to rape her near the fountain, the DSP said, adding that the accused had also recorded a video of the act.

One of the five arrested accused, whose identities are yet to be revealed, told police that eight of them had gone to Bhairav Baba and some of them smoked marijuana and forced others to do the same. “We lost our senses. One of the group members saw the couple sitting on a hillock. We went there...five-six of us raped the woman. They also thrashed the man before tying him to a tree,” an investigator quoted the accused as saying.

The Opposition Congress has alleged police hid the matter for four days as a regional industry conclave was being held in Rewa.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
