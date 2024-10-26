Delhi woman shares horror story of Uber driver rape threat, internet reacts

A woman shared a horrific story on Reddit of receiving a rape threat from an Uber driver while she was travelling alone at night in Delhi. The comment section encouraged many women to reveal similar experiences. Representational picture - In a Reddit post, a woman shared a horrific story on Saturday of receiving a rape threat from an Uber driver

In the post, the 24-year-old woman says that she often travels around in Delhi via an Uber cab, since she lives on the outskirts of Delhi and travelling in the city via metro is time-consuming.

On Friday night, she was returning from having dinner outside and had booked a cab at 10:30 pm, when she noticed that her cab driver was eyeing her from the rearview mirror.

The cab driver proceeded to ask her, "What were you doing out so late at night? You know, had you been a guy, I wouldn't have picked you up at all."

He then said, women should not be commuting alone or stepping out so late, because if they get raped afterwards then the drivers are blamed. In order to get out of the situation, the woman said she was sharing her ride location with her mother, who could track her.

However, she was shocked by the driver's response, who said, “If I were to do anything to you in five minutes, do you think your mother could come and help you?”

The woman managed to reach her house safely and later reported the incident to Uber's customer care services.

Several women in the comments said they related to the incident while many people responded with helpful suggestions on how to report the man and deal with the situation.