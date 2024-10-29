‘Main chahta to nahi tha’: Abhinav Arora, 10, explains reason behind filing complaint against YouTubers

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual orator, reached Mathura court on Monday and filed a complaint against seven YouTubers. He accused them of harassment and defamation. An interview of the self-styled ‘Bal Sant’ (Child saint) has gone viral, in which he explains how he was unwilling to seek legal help but was forced to take that step. Abhinav Arora, 10, has nearly a million followers on Instagram. He describes himself as India's youngest spiritual orator. (Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)

“10-year-old Abhinav Arora, who is being trolled a lot on social media these days, reached Mathura court on Monday. Here Abhinav filed a complaint against 7 YouTubers through his lawyer,” NDTV wrote as they shared a video of an interview with Abhinav.

“Dekhiye main chahta to nahi tha unke khilaf case karna lekin mujhe karna pad raha hai (I didn’t want to file a case against him, but under the circumstances, I had to do so),” he said.

The self-styled spiritual orator shared a tale about Lord Rama, who was compelled to deliver justice despite his reluctance. Drawing a parallel, Abhinav likened his own situation to the dilemma faced by the deity.

He revealed that he had filed a complaint against seven YouTubers who had allegedly threatened and abused him. Furthermore, he claimed that his parents had received over 500 threatening and defamatory calls.

Abhinav Arora reprimanded by Swami Rambhadracharya

A controversial video went viral where Swami Rambhadracharya was reportedly seen asking 'bal sant baba' Abhinav Arora to get down from the stage. He was scolded for lacking decorum at a religious event. Later, the Hindu spiritual leader also addressed Abhinav as a “Murkh Ladka (foolish boy).”

Following this backlash, Abhinav responded to the viral video, saying that such a small incident shouldn’t be of national interest.

“Have you never been scolded by your parents?” Arora asked his viewers in a video. “Have you never been scolded by your guru?” he added.

Threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang?

Abhinav's mother, Jyoti Arora, while speaking with ANI, claimed that her son received a threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. "Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats... Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she told the news agency.

YouTube expose

A YouTube channel called Only Desi published a segment in which they raised doubts about Abhinav’s public persona. They claimed that the 10-year-old’s inclination towards religion was not natural but a product of careful coaching by his parents, Jyoti and Tarun Raj Arora.