Spiritual orator Abhinav Arora's family claims life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang

ANI |
Oct 28, 2024 11:32 PM IST

His mother Jyoti Arora said that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.

The family of 10-year-old influencer Abhinav Arora claimed that he received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang on Monday.

Abhinav Arora, 10, has nearly a million followers on Instagram, where he describes himself as India's youngest spiritual orator.(Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)
Speaking to ANI, his mother, Jyoti Arora said that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.

"Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats. Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she said.

"We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav," she added.

Also read | New exposé raises questions about 10-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora

Notably, Abhinav Arora is a spiritual content creator from Delhi who claims that his spiritual journey began when he was just three years old.

Responding to the backlash against a viral video that shows Abhinav being scolded by Swami Rambhadracharya, his mother said that even the scoldings of elders are equal to blessings.

"It was not such a big issue as it is being made out to be...This video is from 2023, it happened in Vrindavan. Abhinav was so engrossed in devotion that he forgot he had to be silent on the stage and started chanting. Rambhadracharaya ji also gave him blessings later. Even the scoldings of elders are equal to blessings," she said.

Also read | Abhinav Arora, 10, responds to video that shows him getting scolded by Swami Rambhadracharya

Abhinav Arora also tried to brush off the incident involving Swami Rambhadracharya and said that everyone was focusing on his scolding and not the blessing that he gave me afterwards.

"Everyone is focusing on his scolding and not the blessing that he gave me afterwards. He called me into his room and blessed me whose video is available on the internet today as well. The video is not of Pratapgarh, it is of 2023," he said.

He further claimed that he has been receiving death threats, saying "There is chaos outside the house... there is a threat of killing... how long will we tolerate it."

A controversy has erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing Abhinav Arora performing devotional songs and dancing alongside spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious event. The footage reveals Swami Rambhadracharya asking Arora to leave the stage, sparking debate and outrage.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
// // //