‘Bangalore can make you feel broke,’ says couple spending ₹1.3 lakh per month with ₹56,000 rent

How much does it take to live ‘comfortably’ in an expensive city like Bengaluru? That is the question social media is busy debating after one couple broke down their ₹1.3 lakh monthly expenses. Radhika and Ekansh shared a breakdown of their monthly expenses as a married couple living in Bengaluru (Instagram/@radhi.and.ekansh)

Radhika and Ekansh both work full-time as product managers in Bengaluru and pursue content creation as a side hustle. One day ago, they shared a detailed breakdown of what it costs for a married couple to live in India’s largest IT hub, saying that despite earning well, they still “feel broke” by the end of every month.

Spending ₹ 1.3 lakh in a month “Here’s exactly how much we spend every month as a married couple living in Bangalore,” Ekansh said in the video.

He revealed that their biggest expenditure was rent, for which they paid ₹56,000 per month. At this point, Bangalore rent is like a second EMI,” he remarked.

The couple spends around ₹10,000 on domestic help and a cook, calling it “the best expense that we make because we both work full time.” Groceries cost another ₹15,000 every month, while utilities such as electricity and internet add up to roughly ₹15,000.

“Commute costs around 6,000 per month since I go to office, petrol and all of those expenses,” said Radhika.

The couple also spends approximately ₹10,000 on eating out and ordering food.