‘What exactly am I paying rent for?’: Bengaluru techie earning ₹1 lakh debates moving back home as WFH rules ease

In a detailed Reddit post, the man said he earns around ₹1.1 lakh per month and currently saves ₹60,000-70,000 after spending ₹30,000-40,000 on rent, food, and travel in Bengaluru. However, his company recently reduced mandatory office attendance from 12 days a month to just five, making him question the need to continue paying city rent.

A Bengaluru-based professional in his 20s has sparked discussion online after sharing his dilemma about whether to continue living in the city or move back to his hometown as remote work policies become more flexible.

“Now I’m sitting in my Bangalore flat most of the time wondering what exactly I’m paying rent for,” he wrote.

The user explained that his hometown is around 500 km away and travelling for office visits would still be manageable. He also said his family environment is stable and supportive, adding, “It’s not one of those ‘can’t go home for my mental health’ situations.”

Also read | Company threatens to withhold intern’s stipend: ‘Should I die for ₹5,000?’

While the financial benefits of moving home seemed attractive, the post reflected concerns about giving up independence and social life. “Living alone has been good for me,” he wrote, adding that moving back at 24 “feels like a step backward.”

The post quickly gained traction online, with users divided over whether prioritising savings or independence made more sense.

Also read | ‘CBSE result nahi, heart attack dena chahta hai’: Internet flooded with memes ahead of Class 12 results

One user advised him to think beyond rent and savings. “You’re not really choosing between Bangalore and home, you’re choosing between growth and comfort,” the comment read. The user added that independence and networking opportunities are often harder to rebuild once someone leaves a city like Bengaluru.

Others supported the idea of moving back home, especially with limited office attendance. One person wrote that they relocated to their hometown in a similar situation and still managed occasional office travel without issues.

Another user said remote work preferences often change with age. “In my mid 40s I don’t feel the need to connect with people as I would in my 20s,” the comment said, while encouraging the original poster to enjoy family time and lower living costs.