Bank CEO posts about 50% revenue growth on LinkedIn, employee comments ‘We get absolutely nothing'

A Goldman Sachs analyst has gone viral after criticising her company’s CEO for not rewarding employees despite record revenue growth. Goldman Sachs posted its biggest profit since 2021 to beat Wall Street expectations - the bank earned $11.95 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with $8.22 expected by analysts. A Goldman Sachs employee called out the CEO for not rewarding employees despite strong quarterly results.(Reuters)

Goldman Sachs CEO’s post

In a statement shared on LinkedIn on January 16, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the bank’s revenue grew by nearly 50%.

“We are very pleased with our strong results for the quarter and the year. I’m encouraged that we have met or exceeded almost all of the targets we set in our strategy to grow the firm five years ago, and as a result, have both grown our revenues by nearly 50% and enhanced the durability of our franchise,” posted Solomon. “

“With an improving operating backdrop and growing CEO confidence, we are harnessing the power of One Goldman Sachs to continue to serve our clients with excellence and create further value for our shareholders,” he added.

The post received dozens of comments, most notably one from a Goldman Sachs employee who called out the CEO for not sharing the gains with employees.

Angela, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, Pennsylvania, commented on her CEO’s LinkedIn post to suggest that employees would get “absolutely nothing” from the bank.

“Hard to believe that we are actually getting absolutely nothing from the success we have this year,” she said in her now-deleted comment.

A screenshot of the comment is going viral on X.

On the social media platform X, dozens of users praised the analyst as gutsy for calling out the bank on a public platform. Others, however, felt it reflected poorly on her.

“Crazy that so many replies would fire someone for giving feedback. That’s not conducive to a healthy company culture,” wrote one X user.

“Nothing wrong with standing up for yourself,” another said. “Pretty bold but this is feedback he needs to hear,” an X user added.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was awarded an $80 million stock bonus to stay at the helm for another five years, Reuters reported on January 17.