 Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon gets a pay bump. How much does he earn now? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon gets a pay bump. How much does he earn now?

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon gets a pay bump. How much does he earn now?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2024 07:21 PM IST

Goldman Sachs profit fell 24% to $8.52 billion in 2023.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon received $31 million in compensation for 2023, up 24% from $25 million in 2022, the company said. The pay includes- $2 million base salary which is unchanged from the previous year, a bonus of $8.7 million in cash and $20.3 million in performance-linked stock, the bank said in its filing.

Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon speaks at Goldman Sachs Headquarters in New York City, US.(Reuters)
Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon speaks at Goldman Sachs Headquarters in New York City, US.(Reuters)

Although, Goldman Sachs profit fell 24% to $8.52 billion in 2023. It has fallen for two consecutive years and in 2023 it was worse than every other big US bank except Citigroup.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: Why tech companies are laying off right now? Mark Zuckerberg's ‘Covid’ theory

In the regulatory filing it said, “The Compensation Committee believes that the actions of senior management were critical to reorienting the firm with a much stronger platform for 2024 and beyond.”

The board's compensation committee increased the pay to reward David Solomon’s “decisive leadership in recognising the need to clarify and simplify the firm’s forward strategy,” it said in a filing.

In 2021, David Solomon made $35 million after Goldman posted a record annual profit as it was at the time expanding its consumer-lending operations.

In comparison, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's compensation climbed 4.3% in 2023 and Morgan Stanley's former CEO James Gorman earned 17% higher during the same period.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On