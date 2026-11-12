Bear, 3 cubs killed after DNA tied them to fatal mauling of woman and her daughter in Canada

Canadian conservation officers killed a female grizzly bear and her three cubs after forensic DNA testing conclusively linked them to the fatal mauling of a woman and her daughter near Bella Coola, British Columbia. Authorities said the four animals were captured over the weekend and euthanised in accordance with provincial human-wildlife conflict guidelines to protect public safety.

A grizzly bear and her three cubs were killed after the attack. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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A post shared on the official Facebook page of the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) stated: “Forensic testing has confirmed that four grizzly bears captured by conservation officers were involved in the attack that killed two people near Bella Coola. Evidence from the investigation, including animal DNA, conclusively linked an adult sow and its three offspring, captured over the weekend, to the attack.”

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48-year-old Jennifer Balcarras and her 20-year-old daughter, Selah Reed, died while they were on an afternoon walk in a Bella Coola trail area. They were initially reported missing on November 1 after they didn’t return from their walk. Later, it was discovered that they had been mauled to death.

Why were the animals killed?

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{{^usCountry}} The government agency said, “After considering the evidence and in accordance with provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines, conservation officers dispatched all four bears to protect public safety. The investigation considered the full scope of the circumstances and evidence. It found that the encounter likely involved predatory behaviour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government agency said, “After considering the evidence and in accordance with provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines, conservation officers dispatched all four bears to protect public safety. The investigation considered the full scope of the circumstances and evidence. It found that the encounter likely involved predatory behaviour.” {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Jeff Tyre, during an online briefing, said, “This was a heartbreaking event for the families, the Nuxalk Nation and the Bella Coola community. We hope the efforts of everyone who responded, along with these findings, bring some measure of closure,” adding, “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected. We ask that the families’ privacy be respected, in keeping with their wishes.”

“A complex investigation”

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Tyre shared that dozens of conservation officers were involved in the entire investigation, including searching for the mother-daughter duo when they were initially reported missing.

The officers also helped recover the victims. They then gathered and assessed evidence. Eventually, the investigating team located and captured the bears.

“They carried out this work in difficult terrain and weather while carefully managing ongoing risks to public and officer safety.” The inspector said it was a “complex investigation”

As a caution, the agency added, “Fatal grizzly bear attacks involving predatory behaviour are rare. People can help reduce the risk of negative wildlife encounters by leashing pets, travelling in groups and learning how to stay safe in bear country.”