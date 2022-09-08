Bear enters house, eats freshly baked cake and swims in the pool

A bear recently had an adventure when it ended up entering a house through its kitchen door to eat freshly baked cake and also swim in the pool. Thankfully, the animal retreated back into the hills after Simi Valley Police Department intervened to ensure the safety of the animal and the residents of the house.

The department took to Facebook to share a detailed post explaining the incident. They also added a few tips for the residents to create awareness about what to do if someone comes face to face with a bear. They concluded their post with a video that shows the officials entering the house to rescue the bear.

“Bear entered Simi Valley Residence. On Saturday, September 3, 2022, at approximately 6 pm, the Simi Valley Police Department received two calls from residents of a bear sighting. The bear was sighted in the back yards of residences in the 5700 block of Cherokee Cir. One of the residents reported the bear was rummaging through their trash and swimming in the pool. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted,” the department wrote. Then they added how they received a call from another resident that the “bear was in her house and that she and her son were locked in the bedrooms upstairs.”

“As the officers entered the residence, they observed the bear in the kitchen. It appeared the bear ate a freshly baked cake and rummaged through the refrigerator. The bear was scared off by the officers’ presence and ran out the door and into the backyard. The bear then left the backyard and climbed a tree. After 10 minutes, the bear climbed down and retreated back into the hills. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified about the bear in the area,” the department explained. They also reminded the steps that the residents need to follow to prevent possible bear encounters.

Take a look at the video and read the entire post here:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 42,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the clip has also received close to 600 reactions. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Case of breaking and entering. Motive seems to be revenge for eating his porridge and sleeping in his bed,” joked a Facebook user referencing a popular children's story. “Please people...close the access doors to your house and bring your pets inside...seriously,” wrote another. “That dog was an accomplice!” shared a third.

