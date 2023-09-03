Bear’s reaction to its reflection in the mirror goes viral. Watch

A video of a bear has gone crazy viral on the Internet and has left people chuckling. The video, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), captures the reaction of a bear upon discovering a mirror. Bear reacts to seeing its own reflection in the mirror. (X/@fasc1nate)

“How a bear reacts to a mirror in the forest,” reads the caption of the video shared on X by a user who goes by Fascinating. The video opens to show a bear wandering through a dense forest when it stumbles upon a mirror. The bear gets bewildered by its own reflection and attacks the mirror, mistaking it for another animal.

Since being shared a few hours ago on X, the video has been viewed by over 14.8 million people, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

An X user posted, “This is how I feel some mornings when I look in the mirror too.”

“Oh my!” expressed another.

A third shared, “Bear doesn’t want a competitor anymore.”

“I’ve never related to a bear more,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth joined, “It’s like me first thing in the morning.”

