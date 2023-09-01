News / Trending / Horse reacts upon seeing a mirror. Video will make you chuckle

Horse reacts upon seeing a mirror. Video will make you chuckle

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 01, 2023 10:57 AM IST

The funny video shows the horse being in disbelief of its own reflection. Watch the video here.

A video that has left people chuckling on the Internet shows the reaction of a horse upon discovering a mirror. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @buitengebieden.

Picture of the horse reacting to a mirror.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
Picture of the horse reacting to a mirror.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The clip opens to show a horse standing in a stable and looking at a small mirror. At first, the horse seems to be baffled by its reflection. Then, it goes close to the mirror to make an inspection. The horse even moves its head in front of the mirror to check if the reflection will move. (Also Read: Horse waits patiently for cat to jump on its back, takes kitty for a ride)

Watch the video of the horse reacting upon seeing a mirror here:

This post was shared on August 30. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, it has been viewed close to six million times. Many even shared their views on the horse in the comments section of the video.

Here's what people are saying about the horse:

An individual wrote, "Horse be like: who's that stud." A second added, "He’s like, wait a minute, I’m so fine I can’t get enough of myself." A third commented, "Oh the horse needs to look twice to make sure. LOL!" A fourth said, "He’s going to find the other horse!" "This is amazing the way the horse gallops at the end," expressed a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out