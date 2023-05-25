Home / Trending / Horse waits patiently for cat to jump on its back, takes kitty for a ride

Horse waits patiently for cat to jump on its back, takes kitty for a ride

ByVrinda Jain
May 25, 2023 09:12 PM IST

A horse and a kitty have formed an unlikely friendship. Watch the video inside.

Have you seen those videos where two very different animals form an adorable friendship? Such videos often capture the attention of many and might even make your heart melt. And if you are someone who loves to watch such clips too, here we bring you an unlikely friendship between a horse and a cat.

In the video you can see a cat waiting for a horse. When the horse arrives, the cat jumps on the horse's back. Further in the clip you can see the horse and the kitty enjoying together.

Watch the video here:

a horse giving a piggyback ride to a kitty!! :3
by u/PewPewAnimeGirl in AnimalsBeingBros

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 31,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That is absolutely adorable." A second added, "This is undoubtedly the most adorable video I've ever seen." "Farm cats are always the best," shared. A fourth expressed, "This is beautiful. A true happily ever after on a farm." What do you think about this video?

