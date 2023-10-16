'Beggar' buys an iPhone 15 with a sack full of coins. Watch

A viral video featuring a man disguised as a beggar purchasing an iPhone 15 has captivated social media audiences. The video was posted on Instagram by the account @experiment_king and is quickly gaining widespread attention. Snapshot of the man walking into the store to buy iPhone. (Instagram/@experiment_king)

It opens to show a man dressed as a beggar. He also has a sack full of coins in his hand. As he enters an electronic store, several people look at him in amazement. He then can be seen talking to a representative at the store who shows him the new iPhone 15. Further, the 'beggar' reveals that he has a sack of coins and he would like to buy the new iPhone 15.

As the video goes on, people at the store can be seen counting the coins and giving the man the phone.

Watch the video of the man dressed as a beggar and buying an iPhone here:

This post was shared on October 5. Since being shared, it has close to 40 million views, and counting. The share also has more than four million likes! Numerous people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Many people appreciated the efforts, while a few pointed out how the video was scripted.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Respect to the shopkeepers who let him come inside the store."

A second added, "Good video."

A third commented, "Excellent marketing strategy."

"This video is well scripted," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "It is not necessary to buy clothes, but it is necessary to take the phone."

"Perfect example of don't judge a book by its cover," shared a sixth.

A seventh said, "Nothing but an advertisement trying to fool people into buying an iPhone. A marketing strategy is easily recognisable."

