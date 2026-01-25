Bengaluru CEO praises Blinkit after midnight medicine order prompts doctor follow up call

Sharing the experience online, Mahesh wrote, “A family member had to order a medicine (over-the-counter) from Blinkit at midnight. Even before we received the medicine, a doctor called to ask how old the patient was, what symptoms the patient had, etc. Well done Blinkit. We cannot expect this kind of service anywhere else in the world.”

A Bengaluru based CEO has praised Blinkit after a late night medicine order turned into an unexpectedly reassuring experience. Taking to X, the man identified as BG Mahesh shared how a family member placed an over the counter medicine order on Blinkit around midnight. What surprised him was not just the speed of delivery, but the additional medical follow up that came even before the medicine arrived.

Social media reacts The post struck a chord with many users, particularly those who have relied on instant delivery platforms for medicines during emergencies or odd hours. Several people shared their own observations and comparisons in the replies.

One user commented, “Never seen this in Delhi. The only time they call is when it has to be prescribed.” Another user echoed the appreciation, saying, “True. It’s one of its best features.”

Some users compared Blinkit’s process with other health tech services. “Tata 1mg also has similar process,” one comment noted. Others focused on the broader impact of quick commerce, with one user writing, “Quick com guys are such a blessing to many customers.”

Emotional reactions were also visible in the thread. “This is so heartwarming,” read one reply, while another user added, “This should honestly be the standard for medicine delivery.”

