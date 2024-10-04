Bengaluru engineer earning 1.3 lakh gets Sweden job with 3x salary. 'Don't move,' warn Redditors

In today’s world, many dream of venturing abroad to earn more and enhance their lifestyles. Recently, a Reddit post from a Bengaluru-based engineer has captured the attention of internet users. The post, shared by a user with the handle @Strict_Thanks4656, details the engineer’s dilemma after receiving a lucrative job offer from Sweden with a salary three times his current earnings. A Bengaluru engineer considered a Sweden job offer with triple salary, sparking Reddit debates on finances and lifestyle.(Pixabay)

A life-changing offer?

The post reads, "I am 31, married, no kids yet, a mechanical engineer working in Bangalore. Currently earning INR 130,000 (SEK 16,500) per month after taxes and retirement deductions. After rent, sending money to my parents, and covering other living expenses, I am left with around INR 50,000-60,000 per month (SEK 7,340), but most of this goes towards EMIs, which I’ll be paying for another year."

The user further added that although he is satisfied with his job, the offer from Helsingborg, Sweden, offering SEK 50,000 (approximately INR 3.9 lakhs) per month, has made him reconsider his options. His motivation for moving is primarily to come out of debt and make investments. However, with dependent parents and a wife who isn’t too keen on working, the decision is complicated.

Check out the post here:

The internet weighs in

The post quickly gained traction on Reddit, with users offering their opinions on the matter. One user commented, "Sweden is not the place to earn high. You can save more if you're single and live frugally, but it’s a great place for a relaxed lifestyle and international work experience."

Another user pointed out the challenges his wife might face if she isn’t motivated to work: "If your wife is not motivated to work, she might feel lonely. Maybe she could try volunteering or take language classes to integrate better."

A third user added an essential financial consideration, noting that "resident taxes in Sweden are high, around 50% if you earn more than $50,000 annually. However, it’s a great place to live with clean air and a high quality of life."

Many commenters advised taking the opportunity simply for the life experience. As one user put it, "You might regret not going later. If you don’t like it, you can always return."