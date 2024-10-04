Bengaluru engineer from Tier 3 college lands 65 LPA Google job, techies react: ‘Crazy offer’

A developer working at the American multinational finance company JP Morgan has sparked a lively discussion online after sharing a viral job offer from Google. Kartik Jolapara, who came across the profile of an individual with ten years of experience, found the job offer intriguing enough to post it on social media with the caption, "crazy offers". The post has since generated a wave of reactions, particularly due to the background of the individual in question, who graduated from a tier 3 college and lacks a computer science degree. A JP Morgan developer in Bengaluru shared a Google job offer, sparking debates on experience and education on social media.(X/@codingmickey)

The offer that caught attention

The anonymous individual’s offer from Google revealed a significant compensation package. According to the viral screenshot shared by Jolapara, the individual was offered a Senior Software Engineer position with an annual salary of ₹65 lakh, in addition to a ₹9 lakh annual bonus, a ₹19 lakh signing bonus, and a ₹5 lakh relocation bonus. For many, this seemed like a life-changing opportunity, particularly for someone without a conventional tech background or a degree from a prestigious institution.

“What 10 years of experience can get you? Crazy offers,” Jolapara wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), alongside a screenshot of the offer.

Check out the post here:

Mixed reactions from internet

The post quickly went viral, drawing a variety of opinions from professionals across different fields. Some users were surprised at the figures, while others felt underwhelmed by the offer given their own experiences.

One user commented, “I’ve seen people with similar experience earning more than that. It’s not that crazy if you look closely.” Another added, “Tier 3 college with no CS background? Now that’s impressive. Not sure if the offer is though.”

A third user quipped, “Well, if Google’s offering this much, I guess I need to polish my CV.” Some felt that despite the experience, the offer wasn’t particularly outstanding. “Seems fair but not mind-blowing,” one person wrote, while another user remarked, “Considering it’s Google, I expected a bit more in terms of perks.”

Another comment summed up the sentiments of many, saying, “Great for him, but for those of us in the industry, this is just another day at work.”