Bengaluru landlady sides with tenants over party noise complaint: ‘Kids should have fun’

There is no dearth of stories about Indian landlords refusing to rent their properties to 'bachelors.' Their extensive list of concerns usually centres around activities that could potentially disturb the peace of the building - like late night parties - or flout cultural norms, like having guests of the opposite gender visiting frequently. A Bengaluru landlady defending her tenants has surprised the internet.

Perhaps that is why this incident about a Bengaluru landlady who sided with her tenants after receiving a complaint about their party from a neighbour was hailed as a breath of fresh air on social media.

Details of the incident were shared on X by Aman Rai, a Bengaluru-based professional and IIT-Bombay graduate.

Hashtag blessed

In his X post, Rai said that his flatmates were partying at a “reasonable” hour when one of their neighbours complained about the noise to the society president.

Instead of berating her tenants, as most other landlords would have done, this Bengaluru landlady called them up and apologised. Her reason for doing so? According to Rai, she said that young people should be allowed to have some fun.

He called himself “blessed” to have such a landlady - and X users agreed with him.

“Flatmates were partying at a reasonable hour and our neighbour (a generational hater) put out a noise complaint to the society president. Our lovely landlady called to apologise to *us* for the trouble, saying it's okay for young kids to have fun. In Bengaluru. Hashtag blessed,” Rai posted on X.

The reactions to his post ranged from envious to amused. However, some people also sided with the neighbour, asking Rai to clarify why his partying should disturb the building’s other residents.

“What hour? You are not entitled to have fun at the expense of creating noise for others,” wrote one X user.

“That noise complaint is valid. People should not be partying like this and creating noise pollution,” another opined.

“If I ever become a landlord I'd wanna be this cool,” a user posted.