 Landlady wants tenant to share flat with her daughter, he turns to X for advice
Landlady wants tenant to share flat with her daughter, he turns to X for advice

Landlady wants tenant to share flat with her daughter, he turns to X for advice

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 18, 2024 12:24 PM IST

A man’s tweet about his landlady’s unusual request to let her daughter share a flat with him has created a chatter. People have posted their opinions on X.

A man turned to X for advice regarding an unusual request from his landlady. He claimed that his landlady asked him to share a flat with her daughter. His post prompted a chatter among netizens with many sharing their opinions on the matter.

An X user wrote that his landlady wants her daughter to share a flat with him because of her exams (representational image). (Unsplash/jelleharmen)
X user Sachin wrote, “My flat owner messaged me that her daughter is appearing for the NEET exam this year. She is not that good at studies and her physics is also very weak so she will take admission in our college (private). She will live with me. What should I do? Should I ask her to decrease my rent?”

In the next few posts, he added, “I live in 3 BHK. My flat owner wants her daughter to live in a separate room, not in my room. She trusts me a lot. I wouldn't be lying if I say she trusts me more than her son”.

“Me and my two roommates live in a fully furnished 3 BHK flat in NCR. We pay a 19k + electricity fee which means about 7k per person per month. It's cheaper than college hostel,” he also shared.

Take a look at the post by the X user about her landlady’s request:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the tweet has accumulated more than 97,000 views. The post has further collected close to 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this tenant’s post?

“Yes, obviously, she needs to decrease the rent by half at least because if you had a roommate, they’d be paying half right?” suggested an X user. “Get your parents involved. Simple! The owner may be fine. Your parents need not be,” added another.

“The answer is very simple, mate, if you had someone unknown occupy your 3rd room, the rent would automatically get divided into 3. It's as simple as that. Stick to the agreement,” joined a third. “Yes, you should ask her to reduce the rent. But honestly, I'd think a dozen times before letting their daughter in. You'd miss your privacy and a few other things that many others already mentioned,” wrote a fourth.

