Woman shares why her landlord is the ‘sweetest man’. Tweet spreads smiles

A landlord’s heartwarming gesture beyond the duties of collecting rent and maintaining properties has won people’s hearts. Shared by a Twitter user, a post about the landlord highlighting his sweet gesture towards his tenants has wowed people. It is likely that the tweet will leave you with a smile too. The image shows a picture shared by a woman along with a tweet where she explains why her landlord is the ‘sweetest man’. (Twitter/@SrishtiMittal22)

“My landlord is the sweetest man I have ever met. Whenever he visits us (me and my rommie), he never forgets to bring something for us. Juice, shakes, cold drinks, and this time, he brought cold coffee for us. Bhgwan aisa landlord sbko de [May god give such landlord to everyone],” Twitter user Srishti Mittal tweeted. Alongside, she posted an image that shows a person holding a bottle.

Take a look at the tweet about the landlord:

The post was shared on June 22. Since being posted, the tweet has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, it has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how some Twitter users reacted to the sweet gesture of the landlord:

“Our landlord used to visit us every Sunday specifically to bring us breakfast,” shared a Twitter user. “We had a wonderful relationship with the landlord. His family was on the 1st and 2nd floors. We were on the ground. The daughter received love and affection from them just like she would have received from her own grandparents. After 10 years we still catch up regularly,” added another. “Oh I have the sweetest landlord too. Aunty and uncle both take care of me like their own daughter. Blessed to have them,” joined a third. “You don't know how lucky you are,” wrote a fourth.

