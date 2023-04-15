Indian shopkeeper’s sweet gesture towards US blogger wins hearts

Indian cuisine is loved by many foreigners due to diverse flavours. In fact, social media is filled with videos of food bloggers from other countries visiting India to taste local delicacies. Max McFarlin is among them, and his recent video from Indore is going viral. The video shows him trying dahi bhalla. It’s not just his review of the dish that has amused people, but also the shopkeeper’s sweet gesture towards him has won people over. The image shows the US blogger whose video captures an Indian shopkeeper's sweet gesture.(Facebook/@Max McFarlin)

“1 Finger, 5 Masala!! Flying Dahi Bhalla,” he wrote as he posted the video on Facebook. The clip shows McFarlin visiting a famous shop in Indore and ordering the dish. He then goes on to describe how delicious it is and that he loves it. Towards the end of the clip, when he goes to the shopkeeper to pay, the man refuses to take his money and calls McFarlin his “younger brother”.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 11. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 2.5 lakh views and counting. Alongside, the video has gathered close to 11,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“The shopkeeper is very kind and has a pure smile, positive vibes only… He won Max's heart with his humanity,” posted a Facebook user. “He is a very famous guy... first time I saw him in a food show… if you knew proper Hindi he would entertain you with his very good talking skills… lovely guy this person,” shared another. “This man is amazing,” commented a third. “Nice gesture,” wrote a fourth.

