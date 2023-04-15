Man selflessly offers umbrella to mother and child struggling in rain, video goes viral

The videos that capture acts of kindness have the power to melt hearts into a puddle. And this particular video is the latest addition to that list. The video showcases a man selflessly offering his umbrella to a mother and child who were getting drenched on a rainy day. Shared on Instagram, the man’s kind act towards strangers is winning hearts online. Chances are, it may have the same effect on you. The image, taken from viral video, shows a man offering his umbrella to a mother and a child on a rainy day. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“LET’S CHANGE THE WORLD WITH KINDNESS: Man gives his umbrella to a mom carrying her child on a rainy day,” reads the caption shared along with the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show a busy street on a rainy day. A woman can be seen hurriedly carrying her child. As the video progresses, a man offers his umbrella to the woman. The woman, visibly touched by the man’s gesture, bows down to thank him. The man then continues to walk, braving the rain without any cover.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated over 1.5 million views. It has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted:

“Empathy, kindness & love will always be the best answer in this world,” posted an individual. Another added, “This was just the emotional push I needed for my ‘start of the day cry.’ Lovely.” “I had a really bad day today, cannot cry and then I bumped into this and I started ugly crying,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Yes !!! More of this guy in today’s world PLEASE.” “This made me cry. Bless the man who gave his umbrella,” shared a fifth.

