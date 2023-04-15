Home / Trending / Australian man breaks Guinness World Record with 3,206 push-ups in an hour

Australian man breaks Guinness World Record with 3,206 push-ups in an hour

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 15, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Lucas Helmke trained for three years to break Daniel Scali’s record for most push-ups in one hour.

Do you think your push-up count is impressive? Wait until we reveal the push-ups performed by a man in Australia. Lucas Helmke, 33, performed not just 20 or 30 but over 53 push-ups in a minute. But that’s not all. He went on to break the world record for the most push-ups performed in an hour, completing a staggering 3,206 push-ups. This feat surpassed the previous record set by another Australian, Daniel Scali, who had managed to do 3,182 push-ups in one hour.

According to the Guinness World Records (GWR), Lucas attempted the record to inspire his one-year-old son and to show him that everything is possible. Lucas trained for three consecutive years before breaking the world record at his old powerlifting gym, Iron Underground, in Brisbane.

Lucas’s success can be attributed to his strategic approach. He divided the gruelling exercise into 30-second sets, intending to complete 26 push-ups in each one. He, however, exceeded the target with an average of 26.7 push-ups every 30 seconds. GWR further reported that this methodical approach, perfect form, and exceptional physical prowess enabled him to break the previous record.

After achieving the title for most push-ups in one hour, Lucas told GWR, “This will be the first record I wish to set of a number of other push up records. Then onto other physical records.”

The record-keeping organization shared the news of his achievement on Twitter, highlighting that Australians have held the record for five years now. They wrote, “The record for the most push-ups in one hour has been held by Australians since 2018.”

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has been viewed over 21,600 times, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has received over 120 likes and several retweets. The world record has also prompted many to express their thoughts.

“I wanna challenge him please,” posted a Twitter user. Another shared, “That’s crazy.” “And there’s me, doing 40 in a minute,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “54 push ups a minute for an hour….”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

