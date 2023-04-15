Home / Trending / Dhanashree Verma dances to Nucleya’s Laung Gawacha in viral video. Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty heart it

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 15, 2023 10:28 AM IST

The viral video that captures Dhanashree Verma shaking a leg to Nucleya’s Laung Gawacha was posted on Instagram.

Dhanashree Verma is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares videos of her dance performances. Her Instagram account is proof of her passion for dance and talent in the field. Recently, she shared a video of herself dancing to Nucleya’s hit track Laung Gawacha. Expectedly, her in-sync performance to the upbeat track quickly gained much attention from fans and celebrities alike. Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Athiya Shetty were among those who liked the viral video.

“Working on strength and celebration,” wrote Dhanashree Verma while sharing a video on Instagram. The video captures Dhanashree in a black crop top and shorts showing off some impressive dance moves. Her exceptional dancing skills and her incredible energy has won the hearts of many.

Watch the viral dance video below:

The video was shared a day ago. It has since accumulated over 4.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received several comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Back and how,” posted an individual. Another added, “So happy to see you dancing.” “So beautiful Dhanashree,” expressed a third with a heart emoticon. A fourth shared, “Your moves are awesome.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

