Bride’s parents dance to Aati Kya Khandala at sangeet. Watch

The Internet is filled with wedding dance videos that often leave people amazed. The latest addition to that list is this video that shows the parents of a bride dancing to the hit track Aati Kya Khandala from the 1998 film Ghulam. The image shows bride's parents dancing to Aati Kya Khandala. (Instagram/@happyfeetforu)

The video opens to show the bride's father dressed in a kurta and her mother wearing a gorgeous saree. Soon they start dancing to the song Aati Kya Khandala. They also recreate the handkerchief scene from the original song that is picturised on Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan.

“Bringing some Bollywood magic to the stage with the original dance duo! Presenting Bride's parents,” read the caption of the video. The video is wholesome to watch. It is posted on the Instagram page called Happy Feet that is managed by event choreographers.

The video was posted on April 1. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 3.7 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 19,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Oh! Kya spirit hai. Lovely,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “This is so cute,” commented a third. “This has my heart,” joined a fourth

