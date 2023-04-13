Home / Trending / Hrithik Roshan 'dances' to Tamilian song Tum Tum. Watch

Hrithik Roshan 'dances' to Tamilian song Tum Tum. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 13, 2023 10:00 AM IST

A fan-made video shows Hrithik Roshan ‘dancing’ to viral Tamilian song ‘Tum Tum.’

Tamilian song Tum Tum from the film Enemy has gone viral on social media. Many people are sharing videos of themselves singing the song and even dancing to it. Now, another video that has caught the attention of many shows Hrithik Roshan 'dancing' to this song.

Hrithik Roshan 'dances' to Tum Tum.(Instagram/@Ashish Kamath)
In a video shared by Instagram user Ashish Kamath you can see a fan-made video where Hrithik Roshan is 'dancing' on Tum Tum. The original video shows the choreography of the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Over the music video, Tum Tum has been edited. This makes it seem like Hrithik Roshan is dancing to the viral Tamilian song.

Take a look at the post below:

This video was shared on March 26. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 8 million times. Many have even shared comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "OMG, ek dum perfect hai re baba." Another added, "It matches too well." "Editor has my respect," shared a third. A fourth wrote, "So funny lol."

Topics
instagram video hrithik roshan dance + 2 more
