Singer creates mashup of Tum Tum and Manike Mage Hithe. Watch

Every now and then, several choreographies and songs go viral on social media. These days, the song Tum Tum from the movie Enemy is all the rage as people are seen grooving to it and making its renditions. Now, another video that has won the hearts of netizens shows an artist singing Tum Tum but with a twist. Singer creates a fusion of Tum Tum and Manike Mage Hithe.(Instagram/@YouTubeIndia)

In a video shared by YouTube India and singer Aksh Baghla, you can see him standing with a mic. As the tune of the song Tum Tum plays, Baghla mixes its lyrics with Manike Mage Hithe which is originally sung by Chamath Sangeeth, Satheeshan, and Yohani. The fusion between the songs has won the hearts of many. "Can't stop listening to this," wrote YouTube India as they shared the clip.

Watch the full post here:

This clip was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over three lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also been liked more than 43,000 times and has several comments. People are loving this mashup.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual posted, "Just amazing as usual. You nailed it Aksh bro, love your voice very much." Another person added, "You are amazing." A third person wrote, "I wasn't expecting this. TOO GOOD!!" "Wow, love your voice," posted a fourth.