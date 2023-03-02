Home / Trending / Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj dances to Manike Mage Hithe, video wows people

Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj dances to Manike Mage Hithe, video wows people

trending
Published on Mar 02, 2023 05:47 PM IST

WPL 2023: The video of Mithali Raj dancing to Manike Mage Hithe is shared on official Twitter handle of Gujarat Giants.

WPL 2023: The image shows Mithali Raj, along with Hurley Gala and Shabnam Shakil, dancing to Manike Mage Hithe.(Twitter/@GujaratGiants)
WPL 2023: The image shows Mithali Raj, along with Hurley Gala and Shabnam Shakil, dancing to Manike Mage Hithe.(Twitter/@GujaratGiants)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Inaugural season of Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to start on March 4. Ahead of the event, Twitter is abuzz with various posts. Amid those, a tweet from the official handle of Gujarat Giants, a WPL team, has captured people’s attention. The video shows Mithali Raj, the mentor and advisor to the team, dancing to the song Manike Mage Hithe.

“When you realise its #WPL month,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show Mithali Raj along with Hurley Gala and Shabnam Shakil. Soon they start showing cool dance moves to the hit song by Sri Lankan singer-songwriter Yohani.

Take a look at video that may make you want to groove too:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 2.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered nearly 3,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Multi talented. She is the Goddess of cricket, she is a great commentator, she is a mentor now,” posted a Twitter user. “You just slayed it Mithali,” commented another along with a heart emoticon. “Didn’t expect that. Wow!” expressed a third. “Man!! I keep on coming and watching this. Her Smile is something. Want more moves as the tournament goes on,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video mithali raj twitter women's premier league + 2 more
viral video mithali raj twitter women's premier league + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out