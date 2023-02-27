Siddharth dances to Tum Tum song with rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari, fans say: ‘Waiting for marriage...'

Actors and rumoured couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari danced to the Tum Tum song in a new video. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the duo shared a joint post as they grooved to the song from the Tamil film Enemy (2021). In the clip, Siddharth wore a black shirt and denims while Aditi was dressed in a floral outfit as they repeated the steps of the song. (Also Read | Siddharth wishes rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari on birthday with romantic pic)

In between the dance, both of them looked at each other and smiled. As the clip ended, Siddharth stood with his back to the camera and shimmied and Aditi gave him a push as they laughed. She captioned the post, "(Monkey emojis) Dance monkeys - The Reel deal." Reacting to the post, Hansika Motwani commented, "Cute."

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Ok these monkeys are tooooo cute." Keba Jeremiah said, "Too damn cute!!" Nikita Sharma wrote, "Absolutely loved this! Too cute!" A fan commented, "Are they dating? If yes these two are adorable!" Another person's comment read, "Waiting for marriage dance." "Waiting for the big news. Announce soon please!" said an Instagram user. "Okay congrats can't wait for kalyanam pics to drop," commented another person.

Siddharth and Aditi, reportedly, met on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021 after which they started dating. They have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. They were seen together attending the wedding of actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh in 2021. The duo has been seen together several times in Mumbai during their outings.

Last year on Aditi's 36th birthday, Siddharth shared an unseen photo with her. Sharing the picture, Siddharth wrote, "Happy Happy. Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't! (red heart emoji)."

A few months before that, Siddharth got angry when the paparazzi tried to click his photos moments after Aditi was also seen exiting a salon in Bandra. He had said, "I don't like all these. I'm from not here. You come to this side. I'll tell very decently once that I don't like all these, I'm not from here. Come to this side. You click pictures of people who are from here. Next time I won't speak so politely."

Fans will see Aditi in the anticipated series Taj - Divided by Blood. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah Badussha, and Shubham Kumar Mehra. The 10-part succession and family drama series will stream on ZEE5 from March 3.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix drama series Heeramandi in the pipeline. It also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

