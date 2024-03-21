 Bengaluru man narrowly escapes UPI scam trying to sell iPad. Here’s how he foiled it | Trending - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru man narrowly escapes UPI scam trying to sell iPad. Here’s how he foiled it

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 21, 2024 11:01 AM IST

The Bengaluru man shared how a scammer tried to coax money from him through UPI after he listed an ad on OLX to sell an iPad.

When a scammer attempted to coax the senior vice president of Unacademy with a fake UPI money transfer scam, he foiled his plan and how. The incident happened when Hardik Pandya posted an ad on OLX to sell an iPad. Pandya took to X to share screenshots of his conversation with the scammer posing as buyer and highlighted the suspicious details that 'raised all the alarms' and helped him recognise the scam.

The screenshot shared by Hardik Pandya shows how the scammer tried to scam him. (X/@hvpandya)
The screenshot shared by Hardik Pandya shows how the scammer tried to scam him. (X/@hvpandya)

"UPI scam from this morning. Posted an ad for an iPad on OLX. Scammer gets in touch, takes it to WhatsApp and offers to transfer money instantly. Then does this," wrote Pandya while sharing screenshots on X.

The screenshots shared by Pandya show how a man named Dilip Vikas first pretended to transfer 26,000 into Pandya's account. He then requested he return 10,000 since he had paid more than the agreed amount. Upon checking his bank balance, Pandya realised that he hadn't received any money, except for 1, which Vikas had sent to verify the account details.

That's when the scammer shared a fake PhonePe screenshot where he 'transferred' 26,000 into Pandya's account. What's more, he even sent a message on his phone number saying that Pandya 'received a payment of 26,000'.

Pandya then replied to his own tweet and wrote, "Obviously, it doesn't take much to know this raised all the alarms from the get-go. But the imitation transaction messages sent manually by him were the funniest part!"

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet was shared on March 20. It has since then garnered more than 7.7 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet here:

"They must be doing this to a lot of people. Successful scams embolden them to do more. Report them to authorities," posted an individual.

Another added, "I sort of scammed the scammers today. They were offering me a part-time job for liking videos later they asked me to 'invest' money to get double returns. Earned easy 600."

"Bro, the same scene happened to me many years ago, and the amount was 30K. I did complain about it but got nothing," expressed a third.

A fourth commented, "I, too, was almost scammed in a similar way in OLX and also through UPI. Persons impersonating as army personnel."

"Jamtara season 3 plot leaked," shared a fifth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

