Man tries to get 45,000 from woman in UPI scam bid, she foils his plan

A woman took to X to share how she foiled the plan of a man trying to scam her. She shared that she received a call from the scammer and initially failed to recognise the ‘red flags’ but eventually understood that she was being scammed. Her story prompted many to share similar instances they faced and how they handled the situation. The woman shared this screenshot while posting a story of how a man tried to scam her. (X/@itssynecdoche)

X user Tamanna wrote that she received a call from a man who wanted to send her dad's 'LIC money' to her Google Pay account. He also confirmed her Gpay number. During the conversation, Tamanna didn't suspect anything and cooperated with the man.

The man told her that he would be sending the money, amounting to ₹25,000, via two Gpay transactions. It is what happened after which made Tamanna suspicious.

She received an SMS that resembles the message that one gets from a bank after online transactions. “Right then, I hear a notification on my phone. Him (in Hindi): "Did you get it, beta?" I ask him to hold so I can check but I can hear him rushing me as I move the phone away from my ear,” she wrote.

“In my rush to get back to him (he's still talking), I say yes I got it. He says: "Good. Now I will transfer 5k." I hear a woosh on her phone and he asks me to check if I got it again. He is still rushing me while I move the phone away from my ear. I have this second SMS,” she added. However, instead of ₹5,000, the SMS shows that the amount she supposedly received is ₹50,000.

Check out the screenshots she shared:

It was at this moment her “alarm bells” went off and more so when the man asked her to return ₹45,000 to him using Gpay. She communicated to him that though she had the SMS, she did not receive the money in her account. At this point, the man insisted that she send the money back. She asked him to wait and said that they would sort it out when her dad got back. After that, the scammer simply vanished.

“In hindsight: I didn't suspect anything in the beginning because of the timing of the call. I didn't get time to critically think because the guy did tell me his name and was ending every sentence with beta. He had also literally rushed me throughout the call,” she tweeted as she wrapped up her post.

The share received tons of responses from X users. While some suggested ways to spot a scammer, others shared stories of their own.

What did X users say about this scam-related tweet?

“I had a similar experience- but I sent the same msg with 45k back to him saying I transferred and edited the SMS to the same amount - exact same amounts as you - tagged the number and cybercrime on Twitter,” wrote an X user. “Please call 1930 and give the details so that the scammer’s number is flagged in the system and others are saved from the con,” added another. “This is damn scary,” joined a third.