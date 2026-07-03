Bengaluru man refuses to work with founder who made him wait 40 mins: ‘Didn't even say sorry’

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has revealed that he once turned down a job offer because the founder arrived 40 minutes late for a scheduled interview, and then did not apologise. Shikhar Saxena, founder of hiring startup Binary, said that the lack of apology rubbed him off the wrong way and ultimately influenced his decision to walk away from the opportunity. Shikhar Saxena, founder of Binary, said he turned down the opportunity because of the founder's behaviour. (X/@shikhars_)

In an X post shared this afternoon, Saxena reflected on the incident while discussing workplace culture and leadership. He argued that small gestures, such as acknowledging someone else's time and apologising for delays, can reveal a great deal about a person's character. According to him, the interviewer's behaviour pointed to a lack of empathy, which he viewed as a warning sign.

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No apology from founder “I once interviewed with a very popular founder who made me wait 40 minutes, and didn't even say sorry,” he revealed in his X post.

Shikhar Saxena said he decided not to work with the company because of that one incident. Later, he heard of other employees having unpleasant experiences there, which further cemented his assumption about the founder.

“I decided to not work with them, and later heard horrible stories from people who joined him,” he wrote. “Not apologizing/following-up shows severe lack of empathy, and it's almost always a good idea to avoid such people.”