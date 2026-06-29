Bengaluru man says manager, HR are 'playing games' after resignation, delaying relieving letter

A Bengaluru man has shared his frustration online after claiming that his manager and HR team are delaying his relieving documents and final settlement following his resignation. Taking to Reddit, the user alleged that workplace politics led to disagreements with his manager, after which he was allegedly asked to resign on his own. A Bengaluru man claimed his manager and HR troubled him after resignation, affecting his next job move. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: 'Calls my personal phone if I don’t reply’: IT employee shares toxic manager experience)

Sharing his experience, the user wrote, “Long story short, I had disagreements with my manager due to politics. He told me that if I resigned myself, he would give a good review in the relieving letter; otherwise, they would give me a termination mail. Not wanting to continue anymore, I complied.”

(Also read: 'Bindaas aaram karo': Manager offers 2-day period leave to female employee, internet divided)

He further claimed that two things were agreed upon when he sent his resignation mail around the middle of last month. According to him, he was to be compensated with the full month’s salary, and the company was supposed to release his documents properly.

The employee also said that since he had already completed his KT informally, his manager took the company laptop on the same day he resigned. “It was checked once more by another colleague before I left the office,” he wrote.

Laptop damage claim sparks dispute However, a few days later, the man claimed he received a call from HR alleging that the laptop was damaged and that the repair cost would be deducted from his FnF. “I clearly stated that there were no issues when I submitted it. They keep mentioning different issues at different times,” he wrote.

He added that the delay has now started affecting his next job opportunity. “Till now, they haven’t released my relieving documents and final settlement, which is affecting me as I am trying to join another organisation. What really frustrated me is the fact that even after I complied with everything during the transition, they are still trying to ruin my career,” he said.

The Reddit post was shared with the title, “Manager and HR is playing with me after resignation.”

Take a look here at the post: