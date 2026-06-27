'Calls my personal phone if I don’t reply’: IT employee shares toxic manager experience

Many professionals occasionally receive work messages after office hours. However, one IT worker's Reddit post has raised questions about when workplace expectations become unreasonable. The employee claimed their manager repeatedly contacted them outside working hours and scrutinised their performance despite the extra hours they already put in. Employee raises concern over work boundaries. (Representative Image)

In the post, the employee explained that their manager had become increasingly difficult to work with. "Recently, my manager has become really toxic. He messages me at odd hours or when I'm away for some time, and if I don't respond, he calls my personal phone. If I still don't pick up, he immediately sends me an email saying he was trying to reach me. I honestly don't know what that's supposed to achieve if I'm away," the post read.

The employee added that the situation escalated during a recent discussion in which the manager questioned what they had worked on, why a bug remained unfinished and even their login and logout timings.

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According to the post, the employee often stayed back to finish work when required, yet the manager continued to claim they were unavailable enough in the mornings and evenings. The manager also repeatedly brought up an earlier request asking them to join a 9.30 pm call every day.

"I told him I couldn't commit to that because I still need time for dinner and cooking. I said I could join a couple of days a week at most, and I do join when needed, but he still keeps using it against me," the employee wrote.

They further alleged that the manager accused them of deliberately delaying work and extending deadlines despite their efforts, leaving them exhausted and demotivated.