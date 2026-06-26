Reddit left ‘surprised’ by Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Went with zero expectations, turned out to be so much fun'

‘The era of comedy films is back’ seems to be the unanimous verdict for Welcome To The Jungle. The third installment in the franchise released in cinemas on Friday, with paid previews taking place Thursday night onwards. And the audience has been left pleasantly surprised with the multi-starrer. A still from Welcome To The Jungle. Social media has been abuzz with positive reactions. On a Reddit thread asking users to share their reviews, apart from the critics' verdict, one comment read, “Watched the trailer before the film and thought this was going to be a total snooze fest, so had went in with zero expectations. Surprisingly, the movie turned out to be a lot of fun! It had plenty of meta jokes that landed well. Its a fun watch with friends. The VFX is choppy at times, and I wish they had made better use of the jungle setting. Akki and others were funny and did made me chuckle a bit but Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar were fantastic.”

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Another one said, “Just finished watching it. The movie is so unserious that it's ridiculous. I walked in with zero expectations but was pleasantly surprised. I wish the second half was tighter. I enjoyed all the meta jokes and the parody on the industry. It is a mindless comedy which is a tad long.” Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, among many others.

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