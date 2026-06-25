Welcome to the Jungle box office prediction: Akshay Kumar film set for bigger start than Bhooth Bangla, may hurt Alpha

Akshay Kumar is in his comedy era again. The actor recently tasted success with Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, his first out-and-out comedy in years. Just months later, he is back with Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. While Bhooth Bangla had the push of the Priyadarshan-Akshay combine, Welcome to the Jungle seems to be benefiting from the franchise recall and a huge star cast. Early trends indicate a strong opening for the comedy caper, bigger than even the horror comedy. Akshay Kumar during the title song launch of the film Welcome To The Jungle, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Welcome to the Jungle advance booking The advance bookings for Welcome to the Jungle started on a slow note just days before the film’s release, but have picked up pace by Thursday afternoon. As of 2 PM on Thursday, less than a day before the first shows begin, Welcome to the Jungle has sold 53K tickets, per Sacnilk, grossing ₹1.26 crore on its first day. The film has sold more tickets for its paid previews and the opening weekend as well. The film is now selling around 4K tickets per hour on the ticketing platform BookMyShow, a positive sign.

Welcome to the Jungle box office prediction The sluggish start to advance bookings should not be read too much into for a film like Welcome to the Jungle. Comedies usually work better with spot bookings on the day of release, unlike mass action entertainers, which rely heavily on advance bookings from fan clubs. That is why trade insiders are hopeful that Welcome to the Jungle should earn ₹12-15 crore net on its opening day. Estimates say that further ₹3.5-5 crore could come from paid previews, taking the film’s opening to over ₹16 crore. If word of mouth sustains, this figure could reach ₹20 crore net.

Akshay’s previous film - Bhooth Bangla - had opened at ₹16 crore (including ₹3.75 crore in paid previews). As things stand, Welcome to the Jungle should equal it at the very least, and surpass it with ease if things go well upon release.

Welcome to the Jungle vs Alpha Welcome to the Jungle is getting a solo release, with no competition from any other big releases that weekend. Its first competition will be the following week when Baby Do Die Do and Alpha release. Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is being seen as the big challenge for Welcome to the Jungle’s long run. However, as things stand, the buzz for Welcome to the Jungle is stronger. Trade reports indicate that Alpha is likely to have a single-digit opening (under ₹10 crore) and if Welcome to the Jungle has received favourable reports, it may even hurt Alpha by pulling audiences away from it.