Akshay Kumar addresses Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar's absence in Welcome to the Jungle: ‘If Welcome 4 is ever made…’

The first Welcome, released in 2007, is a cult classic. The chemistry of Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor impressed fans and remains memorable. When Akshay did not turn up for the sequel - Welcome Back - many felt the film lacked his presence. In Welcome to the Jungle, Akshay is back, but this time Anil and Nana are absent. Recently, Akshay opened up about them not doing the film. Akshay Kumar with Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome.

Akshay on Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor In an interaction, the actor said that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are like family and will definitely return whenever Welcome 4 is made.

Anil and Nana essayed the fan-favourite gangsters Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai in Welcome in 2007, alongside Akshay, Katrina Kaif and Paresh Rawal. The duo later returned for the second instalment, Welcome Again in 2015, which starred John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

Akshay now headlines Welcome To The Jungle. Besides Akshay, the film will feature an ensemble cast that also includes Rawal, Suneil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Raveena Tandon.

"Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr Anil, me and all the people. This is like family. If 'Welcome 4' is ever made, you will find all of them (in it)," Akshay told PTI.

Ahmed Khan talks about the veteran actors Welcome To The Jungle is directed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. The director said that throughout the making of the movie, he was in touch with both Nana and Anil.

“We talked all the time. We used to call during the shoot (of the film). Nana had just called and asked, 'How is it going? When will you show (the film) it to me? Tell Akshay that I am not available.' They keep calling and they talk. Anil sir called and said, 'How is it going? And next time we will plan something',” the filmmaker said.

While the two characters aren't there in Welcome To The Jungle, the film introduces audiences to their siblings -- Yeda Anna and Romeo, played by Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi, respectively.

Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

The film is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.