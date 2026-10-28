‘Why were you recording me?’ Bengaluru woman confronts man at metro station, FIR filed

Bengaluru Police has registered a case after a content creator alleged that a man secretly filmed her while she was travelling on the metro. The woman, who has a corporate job in the city and also creates content on social media, had shared a video of her confronting a man on Tuesday evening. The confrontation took place at a station near Whitefield-Kadugodi Road in the eastern part of the city, on the Namma Metro’s Purple Line.

The man denied filming the woman when she confronted him at the Bengaluru metro station in Whitefield. (Instagram)

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Bengaluru City Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the woman's complaint, and an investigation is underway, news agency ANI quoted Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, as saying.

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The police are also checking the CCTV footage from the station to identify the accused, the senior officer said, according to ANI.

‘I caught him red-handed’: Bengaluru woman says man secretly filmed her in metro

The woman, meanwhile, has archived the video of her confronting the man she accused of filming her in the metro.

"I caught him red-handed, recording me in the metro," she said in the now-archived Instagram video, which she recorded at 4:30 pm on Tuesday. She went on to show the outfit she wore.

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{{^usCountry}} "There is no skin show at all. I am covered top to bottom." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is no skin show at all. I am covered top to bottom." {{/usCountry}}

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She said she managed to snatch the man's phone, but he ran out of the train with her bag when it stopped at a station.

The video showed her confronting the man, who wore a white cap, a full-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

"Why were you recording me? Open this," she tells the man, demanding that he unlock his phone, which contained the alleged recordings.

While the man asks her to return his phone, she hands the device to a security guard, who questions him. Seconds later, he tries to snatch the phone from the guard.

The content creator corners him as he gets inside an elevator. "I am sorry, okay?" he tells her.

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"You're sorry? By recording me?" she asks him. The man denies recording her and walks out. Later, he snatches his phone back from the woman, claiming he will unlock it to show its contents, but he quickly walks away.

The woman creates Instagram content related to travel and lifestyle. She also has a separate page for her art-related content.

(Also Read: ‘Bengaluru Metro discipline deserves appreciation’: Woman praises commuters for orderly queues, offering seats)