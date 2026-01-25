Bengaluru woman explains why her surname is ‘Bangalore’: ‘My grandfather didn’t want…’

In the clip, Vipra is heard saying, “Did I mention my surname in the last video? I should probably explain why it is Bangalore. My granddad actually didn't give his kids a surname, that is my dad basically. He believed that people would judge them based on their surname, their background, their status, all of that. So he did not want his kids to carry that. That’s kind of where it started. Later, when I was born, it was mandatory to have one. And since I was born here, it became my surname.”

A Bengaluru based woman has gone viral after explaining why her surname is Bangalore. Taking to Instagram, Vipra Bangalore shared a short video featuring a montage of her memories in the city where she was born and raised. What caught viewers’ attention was not just the nostalgic visuals but the deeply personal story narrated through her voiceover.

A decision shaped by belief, not tradition Vipra’s story reveals how her grandfather consciously chose to distance his family from social labels. By not giving his children a surname, he attempted to shield them from judgement linked to background and status. Years later, when having a surname became mandatory, the family opted for something neutral yet meaningful. Being born in Bengaluru, the city itself became her identity marker.

Internet reacts The clip has amassed several reactions, with the comment section filling up quickly. One user wrote, “Petition to change it to Bengaluru lol.” Another commented, “This is actually such a beautiful thought behind a surname.” A third user added, “Your grandfather was way ahead of his time.” Another wrote, “Imagine carrying a whole city as your surname.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

