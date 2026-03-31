‘Bhaiya, aap 400 hi kardo’: Auto driver calls IT intern’s stipend ‘too low’, charges less than meter fare

A man recently shared a heartwarming experience from his daily commute that left many people on the internet reflecting on kindness in everyday life. The story, posted on X by a user named Ojas Sharma, described an interaction with an auto driver that he called both funny and surprising. A commuter recalled a rare moment when an auto driver charged less than the fare. ( (HT Photo))

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In his post, Sharma recalled how a simple ride home from the office turned into an unusual conversation about work, income and generosity.

“What happened with me yesterday was actually both funny and crazy. I came home from the office by auto. The auto driver was around the same age as me, and he asked whether I travel this much every day and all. After talking for a bit, he said, “You’re in IT, so you must be earning a lot.” I told him about my internship stipend, and his reaction was, “Bas itna kam? (Damn, this less?)” He then told me that he earns around ₹1-2k daily by driving an auto.”

Sharma explained that when the ride ended, the meter displayed ₹443. When he asked the driver for a QR code to pay digitally, the driver surprised him with an unexpected request.

“When I reached home, the meter showed ₹443. I asked for the QR code, and he said, “Bhaiya, aap 400 hi kardo” (Just pay ₹400). This is the first time an auto driver has ever asked for less than what the meter showed. Even though I paid him ₹443, somewhere I felt that good people still exist.”

Take a look here at the post: