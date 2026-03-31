‘Bhaiya, aap 400 hi kardo’: Auto driver calls IT intern’s stipend ‘too low’, charges less than meter fare
A man shared how an auto driver asked for less than the meter fare, leaving him surprised.
A man recently shared a heartwarming experience from his daily commute that left many people on the internet reflecting on kindness in everyday life. The story, posted on X by a user named Ojas Sharma, described an interaction with an auto driver that he called both funny and surprising.
(Also read: Bengaluru auto driver offers free rides to fans wearing RCB jerseys ahead of IPL 2026 opener)
In his post, Sharma recalled how a simple ride home from the office turned into an unusual conversation about work, income and generosity.
“What happened with me yesterday was actually both funny and crazy. I came home from the office by auto. The auto driver was around the same age as me, and he asked whether I travel this much every day and all. After talking for a bit, he said, “You’re in IT, so you must be earning a lot.” I told him about my internship stipend, and his reaction was, “Bas itna kam? (Damn, this less?)” He then told me that he earns around ₹1-2k daily by driving an auto.”
Sharma explained that when the ride ended, the meter displayed ₹443. When he asked the driver for a QR code to pay digitally, the driver surprised him with an unexpected request.
“When I reached home, the meter showed ₹443. I asked for the QR code, and he said, “Bhaiya, aap 400 hi kardo” (Just pay ₹400). This is the first time an auto driver has ever asked for less than what the meter showed. Even though I paid him ₹443, somewhere I felt that good people still exist.”
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts to the wholesome moment
The post has garnered more than 3,000 views on X and sparked a conversation among users about everyday acts of kindness. Many people responded by sharing similar experiences or praising the driver’s gesture.
One user reflected on how such stories rarely get the same attention as negative news, writing, “good never sell, that's why we seldom see it around us. We are always shown negative stuff to keep us on the edge and agitated.”
Another person commented, “Relatable some auto drivers are very generous people.They are poor but rich by heart,” while someone else added, “The auto driver showed kindness, I feel blessed.”
Others echoed similar sentiments about the generosity often shown by drivers. One comment read, “Relatable, some auto drivers are very generous people. They may be financially poor, but they are rich at heart,” while another said, “So relatable, some auto drivers are kinder than most people we meet.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More